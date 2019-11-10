The question was asked for two local citizens to discuss the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. He is the article opposed.

Our 45th President Donald J. Trump has been vilified by the Democrats since the day he was elected. They began by challenging his election, asserting the Electoral College stole Hillary Clinton's election over her popular majority.

That effort died early, but was followed by an almost seamless series of attacks, directed at him personally or at his administration in general, raising spurious charges without substantial evidence.

The attacks on Judge Kavanaugh during his confirmation were another attack on the president. The use of unprosecuted but alleged crimes, character assassination, and endless unsupported charges lead to baseless charges being believed, especially when they were trumpeted in the media and circulated to the public at large. No law, no accountability, no recourse against such attacks leads to the rise of revolution, which is the inevitable outcome when neither party is willing to respect the outcome of elections.

In the 20th Century, the weak establishments in Germany, Russia, and China all fell before such assaults, verbal abuses, lies, and actual perjury. False promises of impossible and misleading social, political, and economic equality, funded by the taxation of more successful and wealthy members of society is doomed to fail. The similarity of those old tactics being practiced by an American political party is not a sign of good things to come.

As to the impeachment, the original subject: The next few weeks may provide more evidence regarding the Ukraine conversation(s), and the focus may shift from prosecuting Trump to defending former Vice President Joe Biden for the bully negotiation he forced when he was in conversation with Ukraine. This is hardly deniable as he bragged about it in public. Time will tell.

America has experienced a long and terrible fall since George Washington’s farewell address in which the first U.S. president warned “I have already intimated to you the danger of parties in the state … The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.”

Today, petty browbeating and factional elitism in Washington, D.C., has replaced George Washington’s spirit of humility and wisdom. We see narcissism and partisanship replace statesmanship, nationalism, and patriotism.

This is nowhere more clearly demonstrated than by the unscrupulous actions of one party denouncing the other. Rep. Adam Schiff’s presenting to Congress his misleading reading of Trump’s phone conversation, putting words into his mouth that he did not utter, as proven by comparing Schiff’s words with the transcript of the actual conversation. What can we make of a man making up a conversation which never took place, and tarring Trump with words he never spoke?

His invention of a conversation to which he was not a witness, basing it on second-hand information from a whistle blower who also was not a witness to the conversation, is an example of the depths to which the liberal tactics have descended. He created a public misperception with that lie. It was subsequently discredited when the actual transcript was published, but his lies hold credence among the faithful and uninformed.

The panic of the Democrats in the face of three years of continued success of the Trump administration leave them no normal or legitimate course of political confrontation, for by all the metrics of national well-being the Country is in the best condition it has enjoyed in decades.

What puzzles me is how completely inept the conservative element of the country have been at countering the hysteria.

This kind of behavior is not recently born, but has grown slowly over the past century. Targeting opponents by inflaming envy of the wealthy and emphasizing the negatives of money, tradition and success, inflaming labor and management disputes, and opportunistically exacerbating racial strife and the natural socioeconomic differences between us is not the conduct of statesmanship.

Returning to the issue of impeachment: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has, until now, wisely avoided stepping into this morass, but forces beyond her control have persuaded her to take steps she has been reluctant to take. The current push is entirely fueled by the cries of the progressive left, who campaigned on getting Trump out of office from before he was inaugurated. They have finally managed to push Democratic leadership over the cliff of impeachment, where they were loath to go, for good reason.

The impeachment procedure is well documented. We have been through this before and there is precedent for the procedure to be followed, for a host of good reasons. The whole house must consider impeachment, not a cloistered, one-sided cadre of Democrats. The present action is not an impeachment as practiced in the past, but inventing a newly created policy, and Pelosi is aware of that. A tar and feather job being conducted without the participation of the whole House, with no opportunity to confront the accuser, examine and cross-examine witnesses or evaluate the pertinence of evidence is certainly not consistent with Congressional precedent or our legal system and will most likely not stand broader scrutiny. Whatever result passes out of their efforts will not be articles of impeachment and will probably not be entertained by the Senate. I suspect it will be immediately challenged and resolved in the courts.

To go forward with this impeachment effort is fruitless and will do far more damage to the Democrats' cause than to President Trump. I say, “Go for it.”

James Wiseman, Burlington resident since 1970, still entertains liberal sentiments but has concluded the government has had no money but what it took from the citizens, either by taxation or inflation. The latter, far more insidious, allows the government, with the assistance of the Federal Reserve, to take wealth from the citizens without using the heavy-handed technique of taxation.