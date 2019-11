The evidence that President Donald Trump committed extortion has been verified by career people and some Republicans.

Trump actually withheld funds Congress had appropriated for Ukraine, who has been our ally. He committed this extortion for his own personal gain. Trump used taxpayer money to try and get dirt on his political opponent.

This is abuse of power and extortion, both against the law. Trump has corrupted the office of the presidency.

Norma Lindeen, Swedesburg