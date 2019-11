As I see all the problems in this country, I am increasingly upset by how much of the federal budget goes to the military. Much of it is beyond wasteful and is hurtful to us and the world. How can we dare, for instance, to talk about "usable" nuclear weapons?

We spend far too much, far more than other countries. Let's instead, spend money fixing the things that really kill Americans — climate change, pollution, poor medical care, etc.

Molly Lovelock, Lomax, Illinois