What will an hour of activity do for you? Provide strength, stamina, better balance and coordination and possibly reduce your weight. Healthcare professionals have told us for years that we need to change from sedentary to active lives in order to improve our health.

During the cold weather months it’s easy to hunker down indoors and stay parked in front of a screen (with some snacks.) Activity remains important for good health, even when it’s freezing outside. There are lots of opportunities for persons of all ages to stay active through local parks and recreation programs.

For example: In Adel, basketball is offered for youth ages first through sixth grade, there’s basketball for men over age 30 and adult co-rec volleyball. Go to adeliowa.org/recreation for details. Suggestions for other activities can be made to Park and Rec Director Nick Schenck at 515-993-4525.

Older adults may contact CHP (Community Health Partners) at 515-512-9225 to learn more about health coaching and cool things like tai chi and aquatic therapy.

How about an hour of dancing? Whether you’ve never attempted, or quit, give it a try. There’s square dancing, swing, hip hop, or ballroom. Nobody’s watching, so just have fun.