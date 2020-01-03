Are you too wise to get scammed? It’s possible even for you to fall for a bargain that turns out to be a rip off.

The Dallas County Health Navigators are often referred to someone having financial trouble. Sometimes as the person tells their story, it turns out they have been scammed.

Real life local examples? A woman met a “perfect” guy online, only her son figured out it was somebody on the other side of the world; she had already wired money to help him out. Another individual who has complex health needs hired an “advocate” to assist with applying for Disability; after the initial fee, the advocate disappeared. A local couple received a phone call from someone stating the couple’s computer had been hacked and they needed to give him their password, then purchase several $200 gift cards and read the code numbers on the cards to him. Fortunately their bank teller had been trained to watch for such scams and kept them from withdrawing money to buy the cards.

If you are scammed, report it to Consumer Protection at the Iowa Attorney General, 515-281-5926. Scammers count on their victims being too embarrassed to report being ripped off.