When was the last time you danced? The Lake Robbins Ballroom has provided a place for this fun, social form of exercise for over 80 years. Lessons are available for $5 a session on Sunday afternoons. You may attend just the sessions that teach the types of dance that interest you; no registration is needed, just arrive at 3:30 p.m. for your group lesson. You don’t need to bring a partner along with you.

See www.lakerobbins.com/schedule-1.html or call 515-438-2305 for information about this venue at 26726 150th St, Woodward.

The Waukee YMCA offers dance classes both for beginners and those wanting more of a challenge. Examples: Zumba, Bollywood and Move It by Silver Sneakers. All of these provide cardio workouts along with fun and social interaction. Silver Sneakers is a health and fitness program that is included in some Medicare Advantage plans.

The McCreary Recreation Center in Perry has two licensed Zumba instructors, leading classes on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Prices are $5 per class, or $25 for a six class punch card.

Another opportunity for lessons is Des Moines Dance, in the Valley Junction area of West Des Moines. See www.desmoinesdance.org/CurrentClasses.html or call 515-865-6043.