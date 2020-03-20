Dear Families of the communities we serve,

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory is committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, community and our staff. We will continue to actively monitor the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In the meantime, we want you to know we are open and will continue to respond and serve families as needed.

Below are the actions we are taking to help protect the families we serve and our staff:Staff have been reminded and encourage to use good hygiene.Heightened daily disinfection practices at all locations.We will make arrangements by phone if that makes you more comfortable.Participating in all NFDA (National Funeral Directors Association) and IFDA (Iowa Funeral Directors Association) webinars and following their recommendations.Following the CDC’s (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for social gatherings (funerals and visitations).We will offer the options of live streaming or recorded services to be published on our website at a later date (per the family’s discretion).

We appreciate the trust you place in us. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, work with NFDA, IFDA and follow the CDC guidelines while providing the services needed during this difficult time.

The safety and well-being of you, your family, and your friends is of the utmost importance to us.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 515-276-0551.

Mark Parrish, John Parrish