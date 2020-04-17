Residents of Dallas County are doing a great job of staying home except for necessary trips.

If you are running low on both food and money, remember that the Mobile Food Pantries are still operating. The Food Bank of Iowa has changed the process at all locations to protect both volunteers and participants. You will remain in your vehicle and your pre-bagged groceries will be loaded for you.

The Mobile Food Pantries are free and for anyone. Large households (six persons or more) receive a double portion of all items. You will be asked your name and address for record-keeping, but do not have to show an ID or proof of income.

Schedule for the coming weeks:

Monday April 20, Crossroads Church at 1200 60th St., West Des Moines; for Waukee school district

Tuesday April 21, American Legion at 137 S. Chestnut Ave., Earlham; for Earlham school district

Wednesday April 22, Dallas County Hospital at 610 10th St., Perry; for Perry school district

Monday April 27, New Hope Youth Center at 712 Cottage St., Adel; for ADM and Van Meter school districts

See https://www.foodbankiowa.org/ for more information.

Check with your local school about free to-go meals for children.