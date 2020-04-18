One of the most irresponsible, incredibly stupid arguments for not closing down businesses, etc., is that this is not done for other things that cause death.

Charts are produced showing the number of deaths from cancer, heart disease, auto accidents, etc., compared to the number of deaths from the coronavirus.

Of these causes of death, only the coronavirus is contagious. A person with cancer who is in a group of people cannot spread cancer to those people.

A person infected with the coronavirus will spread this illness to most everyone else in the group.

