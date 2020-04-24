I have always been a strong supporter of person’s right to demonstrate against the government.

I believe it fundamental to the freedoms we enjoy and a catalyst for necessary change. I don’t always agree with the subject of the demonstration, but I always support the right to demonstrate as long as it is peacefully carried out and does not infringe on the personal rights of others.

I fully respect the rights of those that protest shutting down of businesses, the safe distancing requirements in public, and the closure of schools. I happen to believe that these measures are meant to keep the public safe, however that is just my opinion.

For those who do not believe as I, I hope you gather together in large groups, hold hands, hug and kiss, and prove me wrong. The sooner you prove me wrong, the sooner things will get back to normal.

John Willson, Burlington