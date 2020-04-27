To get more Republican voter support, President Donald Trump is looking to bail out big oil. Potentially a very huge expenditure of taxpayer dollars in Trump’s effort to get re-elected.

His administration’s handling of the payments to support small business that are in dire straits due to the pandemic, has added insult to injury as the money ran out while many small businesses tried to figure out how to apply.

Another attempt to help small businesses is in process but we can’t trust the Republicans to effectively administer the use of hundreds of billions of dollars.

We are all in this together, except for Trump and his cronies. His briefings are an embarrassment to everyone, but entertainment to others throughout the world.

As a taxpayer, this administration is very frustrating.

Steve Rowland, Burlington