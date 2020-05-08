Seasonal allergies (a.k.a. hay fever or allergic rhinitis) cause unpleasant symptoms. The trigger is pollen, which is in abundance during the spring. According to the Mayo Clinic, reducing your exposure to allergens can help prevent the misery of sneezing, runny nose and itchy, watery eyes. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions

Here are some suggestions: Check weather reports for pollen levels and stay inside air-conditioned buildings as needed. Have others mow and weed the yard. Use a clothes dryer instead of hanging laundry outside. Start taking your prescribed or over the counter allergy medication before your seasonal symptoms begin.

Pollen can also be a trigger for asthma flare-ups, which can include shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, coughing or wheezing. The American Lung Association states that while there is no cure for asthma, management and treatment help asthma patients lead a normal, healthy life.

Knowing what triggers your asthma attacks will help you avoid those episodes. Common triggers, in addition to pollen, are smoke, animals, mold, strong odors, and exertion. For more tips on managing asthma symptoms, see https://www.lung.org/.

Regarding both seasonal allergies and asthma, discuss with your healthcare provider solutions to reduce and avoid triggers that jeopardize your health.