Vice President Mike Pence made two stops during his visit to Iowa on Friday to discuss the state's COVID situation. One put him with business leaders affected by a meat shortage, and calling for a full reopening of Iowa's meatpacking plants.

The other was with religious leaders.

Pence and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are on the same page here. She considers meatpacking plants and their workers essential and wants them to reopen or stay open despite the more than 1,600 workers at four meatpacking plants testing positive. Religion has also been a centerpiece of her daily COVID presentations lately. On May 1, Reynolds invited a vice president of the Iowa Family Leader, of all people, to speak.

That's the conservative Christian advocacy organization best known for lobbying against same-sex marriage and successfully campaigning to unseat the Iowa Supreme Court justices who ruled in favor of that right. It's also made news for its support of gay-conversion therapy and its clamor to end all legal abortion.

Religion has its value for millions of Americans. But why would the governor showcase a conservative Christian advocacy group when she normally brings in a state health or education official, someone from the Iowa National Guard or a team leader of COVID testing? And why, in a pandemic, would the vice president choose to talk to church officials rather than, say, hospital or nursing home operators, front-line health care workers, or sick or laid-off employees?

In introducing Greg Baker, Reynolds said he could "share what he has heard from pastors across the state as they prepare to bring Iowans back to church." This was after 21 church leaders had already responded coolly to the governor's invitation to resume live on-site services, saying they'd wait until it was deemed safe.

Since church closures and reopenings are voluntary in Iowa, what relevance do their plans have to the governor and vice president as elected public officials? The answer is that in the current politically divided climate, anything can be political fodder. Health. Safety. Faith.

The burgeoning "reopen" movement waged by far-right forces across the country has some Republican officials in a ticklish spot, including some who've tried to do the responsible thing. Protesters who stormed Michigan's state capitol last month, some armed, calling for a lifting of restrictions on gatherings, lumped COVID restrictions in with the free exercise of religion and gun rights.

These reckless twists on the meaning of "freedom" put lives at risk and are getting some unfortunate results.

A federal judge ruled May 7 to allow gun shops in Massachusetts to reopen, overturning that governor's decision to close them as nonessential businesses.

In Connecticut, doctors bombarded with conspiracy theorists' claims about a fake crisis are getting discouraged after working overtime to contain the virus.

A Republican Ohio state representative, Nino Vitale, used religion to justify his refusal to wear a mask, as Gov. Mike DeWine, a fellow Republican, had recommended. Said Vitale: "We are all created in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask."

As reported in the Des Moines Register, these "reopen" movements are linked to a man from Iowa and his family. Forbes magazine, reporting on cybersecurity experts' examination of more than 500 newly registered internet domains that include "reopen," found many were linked to domains of gun advocacy groups and redirected to Iowa's Aaron Dorr.

They believe Dorr, a longtime lobbyist for and executive director of Iowa Gun Owners, is running the show in all these cases. Known for campaigning against any and all gun restrictions, Dorr seems to have found in the coronavirus a vehicle for his larger grievances against state power.

The Forbes piece said the finding reveals how, in the Internet age, "democracy and political expression can all too easily be manipulated and distorted. And it's likely that at a time when people are more worried about fighting a dangerous pandemic, it will sadly be easier for cynical groups to manipulate and distort them."

The Iowa Gun Owners Facebook page is filled with memes railing against government overreach during COVID, such as, "If the government can suspend your rights any time it deems something a crisis, you don't have rights."

Of the 21 religious leaders not ready to reopen churches, Dorr said, "These are the same sort of Iowa 'pastors' who hate the Second Amendment, love abortion, and are opposed to every part of the law of God."

But of Vitale's rebellion against face masks, he wrote, "Proud to say I know Rep. Nino Vitale. A true leader for the unborn, gun owners, and now everyone else in the great state of Ohio!"

Though Dorr goes after Reynolds, he apparently seized on an opportunity to launch "reopen" sites after Donald Trump tweeted people should "liberate" themselves from new gun control measures and social distancing restrictions.

Fortunately, a number of respected Iowa organizations are standing firm in support of restrictions. Ten religious denominations, noting the vice president's upcoming visit, on May 7 renewed their calls against in-person religious gatherings. A press release from the Iowa Interfaith Alliance quoted Bishop Laurie Haller of the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church saying, "As our national leaders live in denial of the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, we stand strong in diligently practicing social distancing and refraining from in-house worship at the same time as we advocate for the safety of those who are most vulnerable ... This is what God requires of us."

A statement distributed by Progress Iowa, signed by 28 local labor and education groups, nonprofits and elected officials, told Pence his presence "will at best send a mixed message at a time when every Iowan should be practicing social distancing and other best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

In the coming months, we may need to rely increasingly on such groups and messages to balance reckless calls to lift restrictions and just practice "personal responsibility." Because that's no match for government's responsibility to make and enforce safety rules.