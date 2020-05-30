On Monday, the Burlington City Council will hear plans to build a parking lot at 5th and Valley Streets for a total cost of at least $500,000. The city will also lease 60 spaces to Blaul Lofts, LLC and 31 spaces to Churchill Lofts, LLC. Each space will be leased at 40 dollars a month or $43,680 per year or $436,800 for ten years.

I strongly object to this plan. The City should not be providing parking for this venture. When the city sells a house, it requires there be off-street parking for two vehicles. The new proposed Beverly Place off Mason Road is required to provide a set number of parking spaces. When the time comes to repave Madison Avenue the city has decided to receive a grant to remove on street parking and replace it with unsafe bike lanes. When it comes to downtown, the hard working neighborhood taxpayers are required to pay the bill. Yes, there will be income from the lot. In a ten-year time frame this income will not recoup the cost of accruing, building, maintain and insuring this parking lot.

Furthermore the funds for this project come from the sale of the Manor project. A project for which outstanding debt, is owed by the taxpayers. This money should be left untouched and be used to pay for essential workers, such as police and fire, when the impact of the COVID-19 ravages the city budget.

The city foolishly did make a promise to provide this parking. So do by selling the lot to Blaul and Churchill Lofts along with the parking lot plans for $10,000. Let them build and maintain the lot and put this property back on the city tax rolls.

Christopher Roepke, Burlington