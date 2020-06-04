The NIH has has had contracts with independent research laboratories for years to study the viral issues that exist around the world. This includes studies in numerous foreign countries where there are wild animals, bats being the most infectious wild animal that we might encounter.

There had been a current NIH $3.7 million contract with Ecolab of the U.S. to study the potential viral issues around the world in an effort to protect the American public. This organization collaborated with major research facilities around the world and in Whuhan, China to ensure a joint understanding of a potential for a pandemic around the world.

Several Republicans moved forward with a completely false statements that the U.S. had a $3.7 million contract with the Wuhan lab. There was never a U.S. government contract with a lab in Wuhan.

The participation between the U.S. research company Ecolab, was a joint effort to understand the potential threat of a viral spread on the planet.

The Wuhan collaboration consumed only about $100,000 per year as most of the grant money was spent around the world in areas where viruses might originate. A review by the TV show 60 Minutes did a very good Job explaining the Ecolab efforts around the world. The show even showed a goose getting a nose swab in a research effort.

So several Republicans produced fake news, which President Donald Trump ate up, and he subsequently had the $3.7 million contract terminated. This was a very important research contract providing research about COVID-19 and many other viruses that could cause major health issues in the future.

Trump currently understands very little about Covid-19 and the potential for further life threatening issues in the future.

The other unfortunate situation relates to Dr. Rich Bright, the director at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Laboratory, a government agency tasked to understand and support resolution of viral issues. Dr. Bright was very vocal about the lack of planning by the government to effectively mobilize to fight the virus and was vocal about the unproven anti-malaria drug pushed by Trump.

Another professional who was axed because his actions were contrary to Trump’s efforts.

Steve Rowland, Burlington