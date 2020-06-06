All inspector generals who watchdog executive and tax waste crimes are getting fired.

Sen. Charles Grassley is soft-pedaling the criticism of this federal abuse. Congress is anemic at watchdogging the executive branch because It sold its Republican soul to the devil a long time ago.

We passed a tax break for the rich with a cheap drug dealer tactic of giving the sucker middle and low class a temporary free drug, or break, to get us started, I mean stupidified, into this heinous crime.

And now we drove this economy off a cliff because the same tax break for the rich caused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to strip out the funding for the very organization that was structured to face down a virus breakout, put into place by former President Barack Obama because the gravity of SARS and MERS had already been faced and predicted an onslaught of viruses would attack mankind.

That organization which would have provided us a national plan and reaction was called the National Security Council and its crack pandemic team was decimated by this administration in the name of budget cuts two years ago.

How hard was it to guess the world would face a rendering from run away over population. There is one fact about nature, it always self corrects, and it has corrected this world time and time again.

No man is smarter, faster, more capable than the genius of design which is evidenced through the deeply intertwined natural and microbiological system which we are just barely cracking in its depths.

Then there is the always underestimating science community, which may have inadvertently cooperated with the Wuhan level 4 viral lab to study the viruses in bats and monkey in the jungles of China and region to better understand how SARS and MIRS were adapting and jumping species.

The dollars of research by the National Institute of Health (NIH) were U.S. government dollars well intentioned and invested into the axis of the coronavirus outbreak. The president just stabbed NIH for that effort of investigative science, stripping all their funding just when we critically need science connecting the dots. Maybe our efforts brought the virus into the public realm?

Maybe North Korea leader Kim Jung Un who bragged about a Christmas Surprise, was alluding to some germ warfare he unleashed upon the world by releasing a pathogen into Wuhan streets?

One thing is proving out. Republicans are advancing the virus into a mass pandemic in this country where not 1% or 2% are affected, but where we rush toward 60% “herd immunity” affected by dragging the outbreak into a mass effect, lacking distancing and protection.

The facts about post testing are dismal with an error rate of 50% accuracy. And as you rush patients into deaths door at medical facilities, you murder your health care profession, by wearing them out, exhausting their spirit and overwhelming the capacities of care.

This is far worse than the firestorms we rained on Vietnam with Agent Orange. We are about to bring the numbers to our care providers in the dozens of millions, and completely swamp any reasonable opportunity to mitigate the harm done.

All across the southern hemisphere, the summer is advanced, and the virus is running full steam ahead. So much for a seasonal break theory.

So much for the fake theories about what is truth versus fiction regarding a pandemic we knew was coming at us for decades, with predicable results considering how we doubled world population in a generation.

And who could care less about the population consequences? All these mistakes of reaction are being pushed by the party that advocates for the sanctity of life to the woe of every court, and every seated legislator in the land, whose very function of effective legislating has been hijacked by the infanticide debate.

Now we are in the eldercide debate, and they are all about advancing the losses by criminally denying the science. This is not democracy. This is anarchy. The enemy is at the top and we are very slow to recognize the evil being wrought upon us.

Steve Klein, Burlington