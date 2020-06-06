I want to thank everyone that supported me in my first leg of this new journey. I had a lot of fun waving to folks and watching their reactions to this out-of-the-box approach to get out my message.

I was reminded recently by my son about the O’Rourke family crest. It says “Serviedo Guberno.” The translation is, “I govern by serving.”

If I’m fortunate to earn Story County resident’s trust, I will serve everyone. I’m not in this race to serve a political party. I’m in this race to serve my fellow residents of Story County.

Thank you again.

Steve O’Rourke, Ames