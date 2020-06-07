A nonpartisan examination predicted Senate File 2275 would disproportionately harm African-Americans. But the Republican-controlled Legislature passed it anyway.

Two days before the Legislature returned to Iowa’s Capitol, while nightly vigils were being waged against the senseless Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law.

It seemed an odd moment to enhance penalties against motorists for eluding law enforcement, especially after Reynolds has spoken emotionally about the injustice of George Floyd's killing. So many police actions against African-Americans begin with unwarranted interceptions of motorists that activists invented the cryptic term "driving while black." Those interceptions open the door to searches, seizures, arrests, charges (often trumped up) and acts of violence.

For Floyd, it began after a convenience store clerk complained of someone using a fake $20 bill. That prompted police to drag him out of his car and fatally pin him to the ground, for nine minutes.

The law Reynolds signed, supported by county prosecutors, creates a wider range of chargeable offenses. Currently a driver can be guilty of a serious misdemeanor for failing to stop when a police car flashes its lights or sounds its siren. The new law ups the offense to an aggravated misdemeanor — or a felony for repeat violations or when there's excessive speed, alcohol use, drug possession or other aggravating factors. Even marijuana stems and seeds found in the car can make "eluding" a Class D felony. It also prevents courts from granting deferred judgments or sentences in certain cases.

A nonpartisan examination of its potential impact, which was prepared as required by Iowa law, predicted Senate File 2275 would disproportionately harm African-Americans. But the Republican-controlled Legislature passed it anyway. Last fiscal year, black people made up only 3.6% of Iowa’s adults, but got 19.6% of the convictions under the section of Iowa law (321.279) that will be changed July 1, the analysis noted.

We've had enough incidents that began with "pretextual stops" of African-Americans, and escalated, that the NAACP and other groups sued over them. But last year a newly configured Iowa Supreme Court upheld their use.

In lamenting the court’s failure to overturn the practice, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa’s legal director, Rita Bettis Austen, said it would perpetuate racial disparities in policing. She noted the “sheer volume of traffic regulations” enables police to stop almost any driver.

In 2017, research by lawyer Harvey Harrison found that 22% of citations and 29% of arrests in Des Moines involved African-Americans in a 3.5-year period ending in 2018. Also, one-third of citations issued to black people in Des Moines resulted in arrests, compared with one-fifth for whites.

A notorious stop took place in Des Moines in 2008, when then-24-year-old Octavius Bonds was heading home from a movie with his girlfriend, Erin Evans, 21, who was driving. Evans didn’t immediately pull over for a police car heading to an emergency. After she did, she and Bonds were hauled out of the car, handcuffed and taken to the ground. Bonds, who had no criminal record, was hit with a chemical spray and beaten with a baton, resulting in two broken bones in his left hand, a fractured right forearm and eight staples in his head. He was charged with assault, and both were charged with interference with official acts.

One of the officers, Mersed Dautovic, was eventually convicted on charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice. A court found he had lied after severely beating Bonds, who won a half-million-dollar civil settlement from the city.

Every institution has its bad apples, but the system had long protected Dautovic, who was convicted of other offenses after that stop. The police chief at the time fired him and the state Supreme Court upheld the firing, but the city’s Civil Service Commission ordered him reinstated. Even when Iowa police officers have fatally shot civilians, research has found they are seldom indicted or charged with crimes.

In another case, two young black men were out for a drive in Des Moines two years ago when police started tailing them and compelled them to pull over. Jared Clinton and Montray Little were yanked out of the car and handcuffed, accused of having marijuana or a weapon or of acting suspiciously. But when their car was searched, nothing was found and they were released without charges.

In 2008, following a report by the Sentencing Project that Iowa had the biggest racial disparity in the nation's prison populations (African-Americans were 2% of Iowans but 24% of prison inmates, while all ethnic groups committed crimes at roughly equal rates), then state Sen. Wayne Ford, a black Democrat, crafted a potential solution. His bill, now law, requires legislators to acknowledge the impact on minorities of any bill involving parole, sentencing or criminal law. The Legislative Services Agency researches the impact and generates reports.

But an analysis last year by the University of Iowa Law School found they have little impact on how lawmakers vote, or how a new law is applied. "Procedural strengths won't help if the culture doesn't change," it concluded.

One step forward, two steps back. In Des Moines, a sustained public clamor for a police civilian review in the '90s went nowhere. More recently, neither has a call for an anti- racial profiling law. Even as Democrats are planning bills to prevent differential treatment, others are in the works that would increase the school-to-prison pipeline (House File 2532) or make African-Americans, already disproportionately susceptible to gun violence, even more so (House File 2502).

No community is immune to the scourge of learned racism. But that's where mass movements come in. It will take time and vigilance, but all the protesters putting themselves on the line every night to educate, elevate and agitate (peacefully) to move us to action give me hope. If they can force us all to take a deep look inward, we can, together, elevate the momentum for change upward.

Rekha Basu is an opinion columnist for The Des Moines Register. Contact: rbasu@dmreg.com.