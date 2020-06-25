Referencing the opinion The Hawk Eye on June 20, "No one is above the law." What? Think, or google: Janet Reno, Lon Horicuhi, Barney Frank, Hillary Clinton, Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, Diane Feinstein, Jim Inhofe, and protesters who "burn, loot, and beat others."

This is what goes on in Washington, D.C. I fear that there will soon be a bird lover who will object to the name "Falcons" for West Burlington. You know how horrible a Falcon must think that is? How soon will we get a dog lover to object to the "Grayhounds" for Burlington High School? You know how horrible a Grayhound must feel.

America seems to have gone over the edge in pandering to single or small groups of individuals. Growing up I guess I was thrown a curve ball when the teachers, coaches and bosses said that we’ll take a vote and the "majority" rules.

Has anyone seen Aaron Schock lately? I’ve heard he is helping J.B. Pritzker grill steaks in his backyard. Could be.

Ron Johnson, LaHarpe, Illinois