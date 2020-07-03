Independence Day plus 244 years is a time of reflection. Dr. Benjamin Franklin said we have "A republic … if you can keep it." That republic is based on free men and women using their liberty to learn, grow, work, worship, serve, obey laws, and keep peace with their neighbors. If that isn’t what America is about then we should strike the colors and fly a new flag. Part of that keeping peace is to forgive others’ their offenses, as God has forgiven those who have faith in Him.

What I see on the landscape of July is a fury of anger over some unnecessary behaviors by a few troubled or poorly-trained public safety officers. On face value this fury is justified and the officers, if convicted by a jury of their peers, deserve the punishment of blind justice. However, there are so many other forces at work trying to overthrow entire alleged "systems" of thought, some vicious, some honorable: white superiority, private property, freedom to think for yourself, right to defend yourself when threatened, freedom from intimidation. When forces attempt to reduce free people to abject, fearful compliance, under emerging rules of coerced social conduct, then I dip my pen into the darkest ink well and write "Tyranny." The frog is slowly boiling in the water, unaware of forces bent on its destruction. In one drop of Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotine’s blade, history is destroyed and the forces of Marxism may now reprogram our children to worship whoever has the most power.

Economist Thomas Sowell (born 1930) said we have reached the point where we are being frightened into pleading guilty for inhuman treatment of others that happened before we were born, while others committing inhuman treatment, destruction of private property, and intimidation in the present are not being apprehended.

It wasn’t that long ago that a hoard of ISIL militants, under a different flag, rode through the deserts of Syria, Iraq and Libya, destroying treasures, statues, and tombs of cultural heritage, some Sunni, some Shiite, some common to Jewish and Muslim history. They destroyed churches, and mosques, and temples, and killed captured opponents and clerics of any faith who stood in their way. Is that the way of the future for the Red, White and Blue?

One thought came to mind as I saw the U.S. statues falling. These protesters are not forgiving others’ faults. We live in a 21st Century zero-defect society where forgiveness has no place. We demand perfect human automatons for the public performance. A president who was first in war and first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen, who freed his slaves after his death, is not good enough to be a proper role model for youth. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem remarked last week, "The more we focus on our founders’ flaws, the less we can celebrate and teach the virtues of these men."

Furthermore, if we only have statues to memorialize evil or sorrow, such as the Holocaust and Trail of Tears, important as they are, we are only focusing on what humanity did wrong instead of also including what we did right. George Washington inspires me. Dr. Martin Luther King inspires me. Sacajawea inspires me. The Ten Commandments inspire me. Madonna and child inspire me.

You may already know that the word "penitentiary" comes from the word "penitent," which means feeling or showing sorrow for doing wrong. Repentance brings a person to lower his or her mask and allow reality to settle in for the hope of a new start. The Judeo-Christian Social Gospel in the 19th Century successfully helped leaders awake to the notion that people in prison are valuable and redeemable, and with proper love, instruction, and motivation they can commence living lawful lives.

I can’t speak much to the national juggernaut for change that is trying our souls at present. However, I can encourage you to practice forgiveness. Forgiveness is the handle that fits all the virtuous tools of our psychological and spiritual toolboxes. Forgiveness springs us from a prison. Lewis Smedes said, "Forgiveness is to set a prisoner free and then discover that the prisoner was you."

For an object lesson about the psychological effects of lack of mercy, look at our U.S. flag. When it is held firmly with two halyards tied to the cleat at the bottom, the winds’ force in the furls produces enough torque to eventually crack the seams and the flag becomes frayed. This is the symbol of impossible standards and lack of mercy. Unbending and unforgiving people are quite prisoners of their own making. However, attach the colors firmly at the top and allow the bottom edge to have a little movement in the wind, and the flag lasts much longer.

Principles, Constitution, hard work, freedom, worship at the top, and a little mercy when others err at the bottom, and this country will remain "the last best hope of earth… The way is plain, peaceful, generous, and just — a way which, if followed, the world will forever applaud, and God must forever bless." (Abraham Lincoln).

Do your own soul searching. Be penitent to a merciful God whose mercies are renewed each morning. Strive to live in peace with all men.

Happy Independence Day, if you can keep it.

John D. Griffith is a retired military chaplain and Christian Church minister and a graduate of the United States Guard Academy. He taught high school math and science at Great River Christian school for seven years, and presently serves in the Des Moines County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). John also enjoys tutoring students and helping youth achieve their full potential.