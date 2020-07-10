Did You Know… as of June 30, Perry has no dry cleaners? Wil-Do Cleaners has closed after 50 years. I do not seem to have many clothes that require dry cleaning anymore. I enjoyed my visits whenever I did need a suit touched up for a funeral etc. They always took great care of me. I love family-run businesses, and this was one of the best. Living in Perry all of my 76 years, I remember lots of other dry cleaners and laundries. We had Hawkeye, Spic & Span, Kelleher’s, Perry Dry Cleaners, Hall Brothers and Ellis the Cleaners to name a few. I remember when you could get your dry cleaning picked up and then delivered when ready. Time has moved on for yet another type of business, much like the local gas station, and appliance repair shops. Wil-Do, you will be missed.

