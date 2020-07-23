Dictionary.com defines history as "the branch of knowledge dealing with past events, a continuous, systematic narrative of past events as relating to a particular people, country, period or person."

Our country is a great one, but somewhere along the way we lost the meating of that the word "united" means in the United States of America.

We couldn't be more of a stranger to each other, being neighborly being a distant memory in today's world. In today's society, the issue of COVID-19, which is not helping either, also Black Lives Matter (racism included), violence, and also somehow trying to erase our history will magically fix all of the problems.

For example, what does renaming the University of Notre Dame have to do with anything, or changing the other sports teams' names or product names due to being offensive?

Our country was founded by immigrants. Our country is rich with immigration history. In our country's history, there have been many great moments of victory and pride in history, but with that, there were also just as many dark moments, such as the Great Depression, slavery, etc. We all have made mistakes growing up.

We have to change and adapt to be successful in our pursuit of happiness. History is supposed to help us grow and learn from our achievements and also from our failures, so we do not make the same mistakes, but learn to be better, to do better for our kids and future generations.

Do you feel united?

Mitchell Caulfield, Fort Madison