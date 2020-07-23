How much more evidence do we need that President Donald Trump is a totally incompetent commander-in-chief?

While he did a Fox News interview over the weekend in which he once again claimed that one day COVID-19 "will just go away," a couple of dozen national retailers have now implemented their own in-store policies requiring the wearing of masks. Good for them.

Among them are some giants — WalMart, Costco, Walgreens, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Menards, Starbucks and Target. These companies actually get it; they value their employees and their customers.

Trump, before abandoning involvement in the response to the pandemic two months ago, politicized the wearing of masks, arguing it is a personal choice. In other words, it's your freedom at stake, not protecting the overall health of the nation.

Meanwhile, cases keep climbing and the death toll now tops 140,000, and Trump never utters a word of empathy about the climbing death toll. That's just sad and pathetic.

Randy Miller, Burlington