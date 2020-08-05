I attended the Iowa All-State Music Festival Concert last winter featuring some of state’s most talented high school musicians. The background sound from the orchestra reverberated inside Hilton Coliseum and accentuated the melodious presentation of “America the Beautiful” by the choir.

There is wisdom in “America the Beautifu,” especially the lyrics “O beautiful for heroes proved — In liberating strife — Who more than self their country loved.”

Perhaps in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, to love our country would be to abide by the recommended health guidelines designed to protect everyone from the disease.

The challenge is that people must be convinced that “self-forgetting” would enhance the efforts to end the health emergency.

To overcome the challenge requires a leadership that demonstrates empathy and desire to reduce the partisan divide in attitudes to COVID-19, protests over lockdowns and resistance to the use of face masks.

But that kind of leadership is lacking in our country.

When the United States was fighting polio, one of the most feared diseases that took the lives of thousands, “President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who contracted polio at age 39, convinced the world that he could still be a strong leader from his wheelchair,” writes David Oshinsky.

“He founded the organization we now know as the March of Dimes. Originally named the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, FDR’s organization had one goal in mind: produce a polio vaccine.”

To encourage selfless attitude in all of us to put others first requires a leadership that uses clear and consistent messages that resonate with people at an emotional level.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt declared, “No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.”

The United States’ involvement and victory in World War II required making sacrifices at the home front — from the rationing of food and gasoline to the marshaling of manufacturing to creating war materials.

After 9/11, the United States was challenged to come together once again to fight a common foe. This involved adapting to a new way of life, including invasive screening at airports and surveillance and loss of privacy.

For both WWII and 9/11, the country became convinced the enemy was against the entire United States. This galvanized the will to defeat the enemy by coming to a collective agreement that sacrificing some of our freedoms is necessary for the victory.

This time, the enemy is not a foreign nation or terrorist group. The new enemy knows no national borders or political affiliation, does not care about our religious or social status, does not discriminate against race.

We are facing a microscopic and insidious enemy that has claimed the lives of more than 150,000 in the United States alone. Because of the devastating impact of the pandemic, COVID-19 qualifies to be labeled the “enemy of the state.”

As infections by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, continue to rise, it is irresponsible for any leader to call for the reopening of states or schools without a mandate for face masks.

It is also irresponsible to send mixed messages about face masks and perpetuate misinformation about unproven drugs. This fuels the erosion of public’s trust for scientists working on saving lives.

The increased distrust of science, the incessant debates over facts versus conspiracies, the political polarization over our individual freedoms, and the fear of being perceived weak for wearing face masks have become the nation’s “Achilles’ heel” allowing SARS-CoV-2 to harm more Americans.

It would be foolhardy to imagine freedom without success in defeating COVID-19.

Success against COVID-19 requires coming together as the United States of America to protect each other from COVID-19. We protect each other by listening to expert advice, using caution in reopening schools and businesses, wearing face masks in public spaces and applying physical distancing.

Our survival depends on our recognition that this time the enemy is not a fellow human.

Walter Suza, Ph.D., has written columns on race and social justice for the Iowa State Daily. His essays have appeared in the Des Moines Register and MSN News.