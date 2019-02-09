The day has finally come for the Waukee High School boys’ swimming team as they embrace the state swimming meet today at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.

The Warriors will be entered into 11 eleven separate events and will be seeking a third championship run. All of which have come about as the results of strong performances and each swimmer taking advantage of a team strength as noted by head coach Dan Briggs.

“A huge strength for this team is their ability to put themselves in positions to win,” began Briggs. “They are smart with how they swim, they don’t over exert themselves to begin their event and they pace themselves correctly to put themselves in the best positions to win.”

Positioning is important in more than just starts and ending, but in lane assignments as well. Just as they have all season, the Warriors have performed well enough to put themselves in the best lane assignments for state.

In total, seven separate entries have earned one of the three middle lane assignments for their respective state events. In the 200 Yard Individual Medley will reside Cameron Linder and Andrew Reiter in the third heat of the timed finals. They will be in lanes four and five respectively, with Linder yielding the state’s current top time in the event (1:53.31). Augie Muenzenmay, Davis Kuhlers, and Mitchell Pollitt all earned middle lane assignments in the 50 Yard Freestyle with times of 21.69 seconds, 21.75 seconds, and 21.47 seconds respectively in terms of seeding times.

The 200 Freestyle Relay team for Waukee posted the second best qualifying time across the entire state with a mark of 1:26.73. It’s those strong qualifying times that have put the Warriors in great positions to win which includes the lane assignments, something that has a big impact according to coach Briggs.

“Lane assignments do play roles within every race,” began Briggs. “Having a middle lane assignment is what you are shooting for. You have a great eye on the rest of the field and you can gauge your competition better. There’s so many positives with having a lane assignment as close to the top as you can get.”

Other events include 200 Yard Medley Relay where the Warrior four qualified for state with a time of 1:37.06 and is in lane three of the third timed final heat. Carter Moseley holds down lane eight in the second of three heats of the 200 Yard Freestyle thanks to a qualifying time of 1:47.39.

Andrew Reither will take on his second of two individual events in the 100 Yard Butterfly where he qualified with a time of 52.54 seconds. The state meet festivities will begin at noon as the competition warm up pool closes, followed by the parade of teams at 12:10, and full competition to follow.