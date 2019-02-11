It was the regular season finale for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team Friday, Feb. 8 as they traveled to Norwalk to take on the Warriors.

Holding Norwalk to two straight single digit scoring quarters to begin the game, DC-G jumped out to a strong lead and ended with an even stronger finish in a 65-40 victory. The Fillies were electric from the floor connecting on a season best 59 percent from field goal range while going 9-of-17 from beyond the three point arc. For just the fourth time all season long, the Fillies had over three scorers touch up double digits for the night against the Warriors.

Junior Jordan Cunningham led the scoring charge with 19 total points on eight-of-nine field goal shooting, one-of-two from the three point line, and a pair of made free throws. The Fillies well eclipsed their rebounding average on the night and a big part of that came from Cunningham herself who hauled in a team best nine rebounds as well as a team leading six assists for the game. Julia Reis dropped in twelve points on five-of-seven field goal shooting with a mark of two-of-three from the three point line. Freshman star Ella Lampe posted his second highest scoring night of the season with 11 points thanks to four-of-six shots from field goal range and three-of-five from beyond the three point arc. Lampe also added in two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Junior Elizabeth Elfvin was the fourth Fillie member to touch up ten points or more. She herself connected on four-of-seven shooting from field goal range with two made free throws to accumulate ten points on the night.

In total, seven Fillies scored on the night, and a lot of the scoring came early in the first quarter as DC-G jumped out to a 22-6 advantage. The Fillies turned that into a 38-15 halftime advantage, marking the 12th time this season that the DC-G defense held an opposing team under 20 points heading into the halftime break. That strong defense kept up well into the second half as the Fillies outscored the Warriors 16-11 in the final quarter to take the win. While it was a strong defensive performance from the Fillies and worthy of praise, it was more of an expectation for head coach Adam Jones entering the 2018-19 campaign.

“From the very beginning, this coaching staff has preached defense as a primary focus for this team,” began Jones. “We feel we have enough talented shooters to hang with anyone but what wins games for teams is how well they play on the other side of the ball. If we hamper our opponents on offense, we can be a little more flexible on offense.”

Jones continued on to talk about his happiness with his team’s defensive performances this season.

“Honestly it’s been our defense that has kept us in most if not all of our games this season,” said Jones. “With having a strong defense, we’ve not only limited teams in their scoring, but we’ve been able to expand our scoring opportunities for our offense, something I have really been pleased with about this team so far.”

The Fillies boost their record up to 15-6 overall on the season with a mark of 11-3 inside the Little Hawkeye Conference, the second best conference record. With the regular season officially concluded for the Fillies, their next bout of competitive action will come on Wednesday, Feb. 13 as they welcome in Winterset for the opening round of postseason play. First tip will get the game started at 7 p.m.