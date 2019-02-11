It was time for district wrestling for the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team Saturday as they traveled to Adel to take on an 11 team Class 2A district 1 field.

Through seven top two finishes, the Bulldogs were able to claim their first ever district wrestling title by out scoring the field with 126.5 team points. The dominating performance held two first place finishes for the day which included Zane Dodson at 113 pounds and Derrin Sesker at 285 pounds.

For the fifth time this season, Sesker was matched up against conference foe Tyler Lawrenson of Woodward-Granger and just as he did in the sectional round (Dec 2-0), Sesker took the first place title by decision 8-0. That now gives Sesker 37 wins entering the state tournament. Zane Dodson picked up his fifth major decision victory of the season when defeated Roland Story’s Joe Hovick 12-0.

In the plethora of second place finishes, Colby Wiederholt at 120 pounds picked up 14.5 points by delivering on a 12-3 major decision win over North Polk’s Ryan Davidson, his 39th overall win this season. Following his 100th career win, Quinn Corcoran at 145 took two wins out of three matches in the district round. After a 12-0 major decision win to start the semi-final round, Corcoran was bested by Koby Hassebrock of Roland Story, Class 2A’s seventh ranked 145 pound wrestler by a slim 4-2 margin. Corcoran then rebounded nicely by picking up his fourth victory by decision of the season to punch his state ticket.

Bryce Cole also placed second on the day and overcame an early semi-final loss to defeat ADM’s Brodrick Schmidt by 11-6 decision in the third place match, with a pin-fall win over Perry’s Justin Stammer (3:35) to earn his way to Wells Fargo Arena. Caleb Swalla at 160 pounds started his run by earning a 4:21 pin-fall win over Perry’s Erick Funez. That set up a sectional rematch with Ballard’s Skyler Noftsger who earned a revenge win over Swalla in the first place match by a narrow 4-3 margin. All was good in the end however, as Swalla picked up his ninth major decision victory of the year with a 14-2 win over Sean Dodfredsen of Webster City for his state tournament entry.

Sam Miller punched his ticket with a second place match win over Jim Chism of Ballard by 3-2 decision.

Next up for the Van Meter/Earlham seven will be the 2018-19 state tournament held Feb. 14-16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.