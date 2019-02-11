A trio of first place finish and a second place finish highlighted a strong day for the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team as they battled in Class 3A’s district five state qualifying meet held in Glenwood.

The Mustangs as a whole provided one of their better matches of the season as they placed second out of eight teams with a team point total of 177.5 with four individual wrestlers punching their tickets to the state tournament. Those individuals were none other than Trevor Wells at 126 pounds, Brayden Broderick at 132 pounds, Bain Broderick at 152 pounds, and Luke Fistler at 160 pounds.

Trevor Wells started things off strong for the Mustangs as he picked up a first place finish. After receiving a quarter-final round bye, Wells picked up two straight decision wins including the 6-3 victory over Council Fluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Jude Ryan. Then the Broderick brothers showcased their talents by punching in their tickets as well starting with Brayden at 132 pounds who placed first and scored 24 team points. Brayden defeated Brock Elbert by one of his quickest pin-fall margins of the season (43 seconds) in the semi-final round before besting Lewis Central’s Brian Paul (1:46) for the crown. Bain Broderick at 152 pounds made it all the way to the first place match when he faced off against Class 3A’s fourth ranked 152 pound wrestler in Mason Seifried of Waukee. Seifried bested Broderick by a 14-2 major decision mark but that didn’t stop the youngster from gracing the state meet stage as he turned around to best Lewis Central’s Jake Lear by pin-fall at the 2:00 mark.

Luke Fistler earned his repeat ticket to the big dance and scored 24 team points in the process by earning two pin-fall wins and a decision victory. Fistler’s pair of pin-fall wins came in the quarter-final and semi-final rounds where he won at the 35 second mark and the 3:38 mark respectively. Fistler officially punched his ticket back to Wells Fargo Arena with a 5-1 decision victory over Lewis Central’s Caleb Kingery, the fourth ranked Class 3A 160 pound wrestler.

Zach Needham’s bid for a repeat shot at state fell short Saturday as Ryan Higgins of Lewis Central bested Needham in the semi-final round by 6-2 decision before Waukee’s Griffin Gammell beat Needham by a narrow 4-3 decision. Needham ended up placing fourth overall and earning nine team points.

In total, there were 12 top five finishers for the Mustangs with the rest coming from Blake Willey at 220 pounds placing fourth, Garrett Morris at 170 pounds placing third, Cole Smith at 145 pounds placing fifth, Gavin Moran at 138 pounds placing fourth, Riley Kovaleski at 120 pounds placing third, Kieran Shawhan at 113 pounds placing third, and Brock Renshaw at 106 pounds placing fourth.

DC-G’s group of four state bound wrestlers will begin their journey on Feb. 14 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.