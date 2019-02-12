In a contest of defensive dominance, the Waukee Warrior girls basketball team limited Marshalltown to just nine overall points in an 84-9 conference rout.

The Warriors did not allow a single double digit scorer while witnessing four of their own put up double digit scoring figures on the night, the eighth time this season Waukee has accomplished such an offensive feat. The game was pretty much in hand from the word go as Waukee held a 25-1 advantage following the first quarter and a 54-3 lead at the half. Waukee continued to pour on the ultimate combination of defense and offense, limiting Marshalltown to six points while scoring 22 points offensively. Following an 8-0 fourth quarter run, the Warriors picked up their seventh consecutive and 16th overall victory of the 2018-19 campaign.

Future Northwest Missouri State star Paityn Rau led the offensive charge with 19 points off of 7-of-13 shooting from the floor. Rau was a big part of the perfect free throw performance going five-for-five from the charity stripe. Sophomore Lindsey Kelderman blew well past her 8.1 points per game average with 18 against the Bobcats on an absolute perfect shooting night, eight-for-eight from field goal range and two-for-two from beyond the three point arc. Fellow sophomore Katie Dinnebier poured in 16 points courtesy of five-of-nine field goal shooting, three-of-four three point shooting, and three-of-three free throw shooting. Following Dinnebier was yet another sophomore star in Peyton Kelderman who added in ten points courtesy of a four-for-four field goal shooting and two-for-two three point shooting night.

Waukee officially rounds out the regular season with an overall mark of 16-4. The next time Waukee will entertain the competitive hardwood will be on Saturday, Feb. 16 as they welcome in Des Moines Abraham Lincoln to the Waukee Field House.