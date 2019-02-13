It was a match-up worthy of being circled on the calender as the Waukee High School wrestling team went toe-to-toe with Fort Dodge at the 2018-19 State Duals wrestling meet held at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, Feb. 13.

It was a rematch of a regular season contest between these two teams that dated back to January 10. The Warriors came in as the fifth seed in the Class 3A bracket while Fort Dodge was given the fourth seed. Unfortunately, in similar fashion to the first outing, Fort Dodge bested Waukee and did so Wednesday morning by a 32-30 final.

Waukee’s 30 team points were spread out across seven different individual victories which were broken up into three wins by decision, two wins by pin-fall, one win by forfeit, and one win by sudden victory.

Nick Miller at 126 pounds was matched up against Class 3A’s eighth ranked 126 pound wrestler in Brooks Cowell to start things off. The ranking sure didn’t scare away the future collegiate star as Miller took down Cowell by 8-3 decision. 152 pound fourth ranked Mason Seifried posted the second of the three Warrior decision victories for the match. Seifried picked up his 14th decision victory of the season after besting Brandon Mills by a 7-3 final. Tanner Spyksma at 160 pounds rounded out Waukee’s decision victories and claimed his 15th overall win with a 11-8 decision victory.

The first of two pin-fall wins for Waukee came so fast that if you blinked, you missed it. Class 3A’s top 170 pound wrestler, Anthony Zach, took just 29 seconds to claim victory by pin-fall, his 30th such victory and 42nd overall win. Connor Arndt at 285 pounds was victorious in pin-fall fashion, defeating Logan Finowski at the 2:00 mark. Arndt now yields an overall record of 29-15 according to trackwrestling.com.

Griffin Gammell at 182 pounds took a win by sudden victory over Fort Dodge’s Austin Lee, giving him his 33rd win of the season according to trackwrestling.com. The lone forfeit win from the Warriors came from Cael Thorson at 220 pounds, the only forfeit win of the entire contest for both teams. It also marked Thorson’s 29th overall win.

Certainly not the outcome head coach Chad Vollmecke and the Warriors were hoping for, but there was still a lot of solid performances including some improved performances according to coach himself.

“We actually made great progress since the last time we faced them,” began Vollmecke. “We moved our lineup around a bit from Nick to 126 pounds to secure a win and we thought if everything else went the same way along with moving Connor Kelley to 120 pounds, we thought we’d put ourselves in a better position to win. There’s risks in everything you do but unfortunately the risk/reward battle didn’t pan out in our favor today.”

The Warriors moved on to the consolation round where they faced off against and defeated Epworth, Western Dubuque 51-14 on the heels of 11 total victories. At press time, the Warriors guaranteed themselves at least a sixth place finish as they will be taking on Bettendorf for the fifth place title.

Keep watching for more from the state wrestling tournament at www.adelnews.com.