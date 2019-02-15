DES MOINES — If Jarod Kadel was feeling any pressure, he certainly didn’t show it.

The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union high school senior came into Thursday’s opening round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena as the top seed at 138 pounds.

Kadel, who wrestled in the finals the last two years only to come up short, wasted no time in asserting his intention of winning a state championship this time around.

Kadel, ranked third, got in for the first takedown in the first 10 seconds against Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Isaac Bryan, then locked in a tight cradle to record a fall in 1 minute, 5 seconds.

Kadel (40-0) advances to Friday’s quarterfinals to face Riley Burke of Iowa Falls-Alden.

For the third year in a row, Kadel is three wins away from the big prize. This time, he intends on finishing the deal.

“I plan on going out there to dominate, just wrestle my match,” Kadel said. “It’s motivation. I always think back to last year every day, last year’s finals. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about that. It fuels me for this year.”

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Kadel was able to get in right away for the first takedown, then worked for a fall. Kadel is leaving nothing to chance this time. His objective is to get to his offense early and often and get off the mat as quickly as possible.

“I watched a couple matches on him. I knew he was going to come out strong and be heavy on the head. I just have to pass that by and get to my shot,” Kadel said. “It surprised me. I thought he was going to be a little tougher. That’s what I practice all the time. I believe 100 percent in that, then I know I can go out there and dominate. I just went for it, got it and pinned him.”

Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville freshman Blaine Frazier, likewise, is extremely comfortable in the spotlight on the big stage. Frazier wasted no time in taking down Tyler Halloran of Clarinda, needing just seven seconds to score the first points.

“I felt pretty good. I feel very well-conditioned. Everything is right for me to win a state title. I’ve been in Wells Fargo Arena multiple times. Not for high school state, for middle school,” Frazier said. “I think it gives a pretty good advantage for the kids who have gone to it. The kids who haven’t been to Wells Fargo have a lot more nerves. I’ve been in a lot of these situations.”

From there, Frazier worked a pair of tilts to build an 8-0 lead after one period.

Frazier scored a reversal to start the second period, then used chain wrestling to pin Halloran in 2:30.

Second-ranked Frazier (44-3) will face seventh-ranked Camron Phetxoumphone in the quarterfinals.

“He stepped right into it so I took the shot and took him down. It was getting pretty hard to turn my half. He was obviously fighting pretty hard. So I switched straight to a tilt. Just chain wrestling. I got a leg ride and then kind of a power half. I grabbed his wrist and pulled it out because the half wasn’t working well in that match,” Frazier said. “It feels really good. I’m wrestling at a good level right now. I’m ready to keep wrestling.”

Joining Kadel and Jeffers in the quarterfinals is Keokuk junior Dylan Jeffers at 182 pounds.

Before Jeffers stepped on the mat for his first-round match against Dawson Palmer of Decorah, Keokuk coach Tom Rose had just one word of advice for him.

“Business,” Rose told Jeffers.

After an early takedown, Jeffers and Palmer traded reversals before Jeffers put Palmer on his back for a pin in seconds.

Jeffers (23-5) will take on top seed Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley in the quarterfinals.

Jeffers is all business this weekend.

“It was very exciting. I haven’t been to state since eighth grade. It feels good to be back and get a win my first time out. I was confident,” Jeffers said. “He reversed me. I about got stuck on my back. I found a will and found a way to reverse him and put him on his back and end it.

“This is a business trip. I plan on getting my business done.”

Louisa-Muscatine senior Cody Calvelage (132) kept his season going with a win in the consolation round after getting pinned in his first match.

ND-WB/Danville senior Tucker Moore (170) and Drake Fox (285) saw their careers come to a close with two losses. Moore was pinned in both of his mtches, while Fox lost two matches in sudden victory, the first one coming when he was called for grabbing his opponent’s headgear.