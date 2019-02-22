The season may be over but awards keep on funneling in for Dallas Center-Grimes’ girls’ basketball players.

Yesterday, the Iowa Girls Athletic Union released their 2018-19 All-District teams. On that list was a very influential and impactful player in Jordan Cunningham. The junior star was quite the leader on the court playing all 23 games and averaging 17.7 points per game. Cunningham showcased a lot of versatility on the court being effective inside and outside of the perimeter. The junior posted a team leading 315 field goal attempts and 104 three point attempts, at least 15 more than anyone else on the team. All together, Cunningham shot 49.5 percent from field goal range and 33.7 percent from three point range, both also leading the Fillies roster.

Cunningham’s 156 made field goals and 104 made free throws on the season paced the entire Class 4A - Region two field. Her 156 made field goals also paced the entire Little Hawkeye Conference and her 17.7 points per game averaged ranked second across the entire conference landscape. All of the numbers she put up this season ranked as career bests for the hoops star.

Cunningham connected on 33 percent of the team’s total points and helped the Fillies to a record of 16-7.