Perry High School’s Grace Stewart has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and run women’s cross country.

Stewart is the first commitment to the DMACC women’s cross country program for the 2019-20 school year.

Stewart said she chose DMACC because of the school’s proximity to her home and because of the school’s size.

“I think it is nice that a two-year school offers athletics,” Stewart said. “I will get to participate in cross country and it is a good starting point for my education.”

Stewart has participated in cross country, basketball, track and field and softball at Perry High School. She qualified for the state cross country meet as a sophomore and the state track and field meet as a junior.