Even though the Waukee High School girls’ basketball team didn’t quite achieve their goal as state champions, they still held state championship caliber players, including two such individuals who earned All-State honors according to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Released Tuesday morning, the IPSWA awarded the Warrior pair of Anna Brown and Paityn Rau All-State honors for their great 2018-19 seasons. The two collegiate bound stars accounted for 38 percent of the team’s total scoring and 31 percent of the team’s total rebounds.

Paityn Rau, the future Northwest Missouri State hoops star out shined nearly all others en route to a phenomenal 2018-19 campaign. The senior led the Warriors in over five separate categories including points per game (14), rebounds per game (6.2), and total blocks (23). Rau was a force to be reckoned with and her talent showcased each and every night and earned high praises from Warrior head coach Chris Guess.

“You don’t often find players like Paityn who are so well balanced like she is,” began Guess. “She has the ability to draw almost the entire defense in yet set score points as well as dish it back out to the perimeter to others who can score points. She’s the type of player you can’t really defend, she’s that good. It’s been a blast to watch her grow into not just the fantastic player she is, but the great person that she’s become. She’s just as impactful to this team off the court as on it. She is definitely going to be missed next year.”

Rau has been a catalyst all season long and stayed that way through a tough playoff set where she scored 29 points and hauled in 19 rebounds. The senior star has been extremely effective shooting 74 percent from the free throw line and a team best 60.8 percent from the field.

Fellow senior and future Loyola of Chicago hoops star Anna Brown was just as impressive for her farewell season. Brown hit several milestones throughout the 2018-19 season including putting her name in the mix to be Waukee’s leader in three point basketball made in a single game and a single season. She tied for the seventh most single game three pointers made this season with eight back on January 31 against Des Moines Hoover. The senior came one three point basket shy of leading the conference, behind only Mason City’s Megan Meyer with 60.

Brown’s impact has been quite extensive during her tenure at Waukee High School and what goes into that as coach Guess talked about is the way the youth look up to her.

“Anna has impacted this team and this program in so many ways,” began coach Guess. “She’s a phenomenal teammate who’s constantly uplifting her teammates and making this team better. She’s so talented on the court and it’s that talent that not only impacts us as a team right now, but in the future as well. Anna’s shot is so fundamentally sound and her technique so great that I can show it to younger athletes and say this is how you should shoot the ball. Kids see her success and want to replicate that so bad, it’s a huge motivator to get younger girls to work just as hard and be just as dedicated as Anna has been.”

Brown put in 24 post-season points including the state tournament. She leaves Waukee as one of their all time most prolific scorers and joins the over 20 Warrior girls to be an All-State honoree.