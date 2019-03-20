More and more accolades continue to roll in for the season that was 2018 football for Central College.

There were honors of all types recently bestowed upon both the team and the individual players for the Dutch including one former Waukee gridiron star. That individual would be none other than Patrick Gray.

Gray was recently honored with the Borgman Award which goes out to the senior with the highest grade point average on the team. Quite the honor of distinction for the senior who was an integral part of the 2018 season for the Dutch. That also landed him with an Academic All-American Rivers Conference general honor. Before his most recent honor, Gray was awarded with his second CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII first team honor. Gray was also an honorable mention in the All-American Rivers Conference.

Gray was just as much of an inspirational leader as he was a skilled football player and it showed both in his play on the field, and the relationships with teammates off of the field. As a result, the Central College football team awarded Gray with the Mentink Award for inspiring leadership, a once in a year award that puts the senior in elite company.

Gray was a star running back for the Dutch who played a pivotal role in an 8-2 overall season and a 6-2 conference season. The senior played all ten games this season and through 55 rushing attempts, accumulated 230 rushing yards for a pair of touchdowns. Gray ended the 2018 campaign averaging 4.2 yards per attempt and 23 yards per contest. For his career, Gray has 218 total rushing attempts for 1,214 rushing yards and eleven total touchdowns. Gray’s career rushing mark is 40.5 yards per game.

The senior star was much more than just a rusher during his Central College tenure. Through 30 games played over his tenure at Central College, Gray has hauled in at least five receptions in each of his three playing seasons. In 2018, Gray hauled in a career high 21 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.1 yards per game. For his career, Gray has amassed 255 receiving yards on 32 receptions for two total scores. In what was a real show of versatility, Gray also threw one pass successfully this past season for ten yards.

Gray also has a career mark of 331 yards in the kick returning department over 14 attempts, averaging out to 33.1 yards per game.