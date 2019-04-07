Jordyn Adams’ first professional home run delivered a sweep for the Burlington Bees.

Adams, the Los Angeles Angels’ first-round pick in last June’s Major League Baseball draft, sent a rocket off the left-field light pole in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bees to a 1-0 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the second game of Saturday’s Class A Midwest League doubleheader at Community Field.

It was a night of brilliant pitching for the Bees. Robinson Pina and Mayky Perez combined on a two-hitter in the first game as the Bees took a 3-0 win.

Adams’ drive off River Bandits’ pitcher Brett Daniels ended a long night at the ballpark that included an 20-minute delay after the lights went out in the top of the seventh inning in the second game.

The Bees had plenty of scoring opportunities in the second game, but couldn’t convert. They had runners in scoring position in five of the first six innings, including the bases loaded with one out in the fifth, but couldn’t score.

That changed in the seventh. D.C. Arendas struck out to start the inning, then Adams followed with his game-winner.

The Bees had just five hits. Francisco Del Valle and Nonie Williams each had doubles. Arendas got his first professional hit, a single in the fifth inning.

Cole Duensing and Jake Lee (1-0) combined on a three-hitter in the second game.

Duensing allowed just three hits and three walks in five innings, striking out six. Lee pitched two perfect innings, striking out one.

Quad Cities also got strong pitching in the second game. Starter R.J. Freure struck out seven in four innings, allowing just one hit.

Burlington had just three hits in the first game, but two were important in the Bees’ three-run third inning.

Spencer Griffin led off the inning with a single and scored on Adams’ bases-loaded walk. Livan Soto followed with a two-run double down the right-field line.

Pina (1-0), who struggled with his control early, walked five and struck out seven in five innings. The only hit he allowed was a one-out single to Jonathan Lacroix in the second inning.

Perez allowed a single to Cesar Salazar to start the seventh inning, but got Marty Costes to ground into his second double play of the game. Lacroix reached on an error, but David Hensley struck out to end the game.

ON DECK: The two teams conclude their four-game series with a 2 p.m. game Sunday. Burlington’s Luis Alvarado will face Quad Cities’ Luis Garcia.