IOWA CITY — Tristan Wirfs was challenged to lift 450 pounds, and he did that.

Now, the Iowa right tackle has been challenged by his head coach and his position coach, and he’s fine with that.

The video of Wirfs doing four hang-clean reps of 450 pounds, setting a new program record, went viral after the “max-out” day during weight training this offseason, and it caught plenty of attention.

“Whenever there’s a camera in there, there’s a little bit more in the tank,” Wirfs said during Tuesday’s media availability. “There’s just something about it. But yeah, that day was a lot of fun.”

One, two, three, four, and a new record, with his teammates loudly enjoying every lift.

“I couldn’t have done it any other day, without my teammates in there hyping me up,” Wirfs said. “So that played a big role.”

All of this is cool for the junior from Mount Vernon who has started for a majority of the last two seasons.

And it’s something Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates. He just wants more.

“What he did was pretty impressive. You can’t teach that,” Ferentz said last month. “But the next challenge is to do that on the field. The next step is, can he take that next step and play better? Just really be precise, just nail every play.”

If Wirfs can throw iron around, Ferentz figures, it’s time to get even better at throwing opponents around.

You know what? Wirfs says Ferentz is right.

“I totally agree. That’s the next step,” Wirfs said. “I have to take moving weight in the weight room onto the field. That’s what I’ve been trying to do in spring ball.”

Iowa’s tackles during Ferentz’s era have always been good at throwing around opponents, or just flattening them into irrelevance.

Wirfs has been good, but not great, and when it comes to the offensive line, Ferentz wants great, or at least as close to it as possible.

Offensive line coach Tim Polasek has the same expectations.

“We’re trying to get a guy’s soul, make him move off the spot where he wants to be, and we’re getting better at getting that done,” Polasek said.

“Tristan is doing a better job of completely handling things. I think he is playing faster, and while I don’t want to say he is completely there, he is getting closer to his full potential.”

Wirfs understands.

“That’s what you’re striving to be — dominant,” he said.

Someone asked him if he needed to be “meaner.”

“I hate when people say ‘mean,’” Wirfs said. “I’m not a mean person.”

But he understands the reality of the job — own the position, don’t get beat, throw someone around.

Go back to that day in the weight room. Wirfs’ previous record was five reps of 405 pounds. A year later, he’s adding 45 pounds and making it look somewhat easy.

“It’s all starting to come together,” Wirfs said. “I’m not that timid little kid anymore.”

Wirfs weighs 320 pounds, so the idea of being “little” brought some laughter.

Even Wirfs had to smile.

“Yeah. Well, not a little kid,” Wirfs said. “Age-wise, yeah.”