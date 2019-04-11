This wasn’t going to be a night for home runs.

An ill wind blowing in from right field was going to make sure that nothing was going to get out of Community Field.

So, it was going to be about timely hits, which the Burlington Bees got in a 4-2 win over the Beloit Snappers in Wednesday’s Class A Midwest League game.

Burlington, which trailed 2-1 after the second inning, rallied with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

With temperatures hovering in the high 40s and a wind chill that was a lot lower than that, the Bees did enough to bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-0 loss.

“It’s easy to say, and you feel a lot better when you win, but it’s one of those things where we’re all saying if we’re out here freezing our butts off, you might as well win the game,” Bees manager Jack Howell said with a grin. “Nothing worse than sitting out there freezing your butt off and losing.”

It was going to be a night when the winning team was going to have to create scoring opportunities, which is what the Bees did.

Kevin Maitan scored on a throwing error in the fifth to tie the game. The Bees then took the lead in the sixth on Jordyn Adams’ infield grounder that scored Connor Fitzsimons. Burlington then added a run in the seventh when Gleyvin Pineda’s double scored Francisco Del Valle.

All of this happened on a miserably windy night.

The wind — out of the east, sustained at 25 miles per hour, with gusts to 40, according to the National Weather Service — was going to play havoc all night, and that was clear on the third batter of the game.

Beloit’s Cobie Vance hit a fly ball to right-center field that center fielder Adams appeared to be in a perfect spot to catch. But the ball began drifting toward the infield, and Adams could only get a piece of his glove on it as it dropped for a hit.

“We told them to play it accordingly,” Howell said of wind. “Early on, it looked like it was going to be a struggle.”

The Bees got solid relief pitching from Matt Leon and Ben Morrison.

Leon (1-0), activated on the roster earlier in the day, struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings to get the win. Morrison walked one and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings to get his first save of the season.

Adam Reuss (0-1) was the losing pitcher in relief.

Burlington (5-2) moved back into sole possession of the Western Division lead after the first week of the season.

ON DECK: The two teams conclude the series, and the homestand, with an 11:30 a.m. Kids’ Day game on Thursday. Beloit’s Bryce Conley (0-0, 4.50 ERA) faces Burlington’s Robinson Pina (0-0, 0.00). Conley was the starting pitcher for the Snappers in the first Kids’ Day at Community Field last season, combining with two relievers on a no-hitter.