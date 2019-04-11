NAIA Division II teams dominated the first and second teams of the annual Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA Division III All-Nebraska Women's Basketball honors. The selections were based on nominations by Nebraska coaches and sports information directors and were compiled by sports writer Gene Schinzel.



Three Peru State players – Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue), Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.), and Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil) all were named to the honorable mention list. For Cudney, this was her second year of being recognized.



Marsh-Contreras had been previously named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference second team and was freshman of the year. She finished as the team's leading scorer with 16.91 points per game. In addition, she led the team with 2.82 assists and 1.96 steals per contest.



Cudney was the team's leading rebounder as she finished with 8.83 boards per game while Silva led the team in blocked shots as she finished with 0.54 swats per contest.



All three were listed in several NAIA Division I national Top 50 rankings.



Marsh-Contreras was 18th in points per game, 33rd in three-point field goals made per game (2.136), and 41st in field goal percentage (0.420).



Cudney was 31st in defensive rebounds per game (5.870), 32nd in total rebounds per game, and 37th in offensive rebounds per game (2.957).

Silva was 34th in offensive rebounds per game (3.071), 35th in total rebounds per game (8.571), 37th in defensive rebounds per game (5.500), and 43rd in total rebounds (240).



All three will return to the Peru State line-up in 2019-20.