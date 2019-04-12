Thanks to chilly and windy weather, neither the Ames boys' or girls' soccer teams will play Friday night. The girls (1-2) were slated to play a home game for the second straight day, against Nevada at 7 p.m., while the boys (3-1) were scheduled to play at Mason City.

Both games will be postponed, with the boys playing on April 15 and the girls' date yet to be set.

The Gilbert, Nevada and South Hamilton boys' and girls' golf meet at Ames Golf and Country Club has postponed with no makeup date determined yet.

Roland-Story boys' and girls' golf were scheduled to play at Riverbend Golf Course, but that has been postponed until April 25.

Ballard boys' tennis and girls' soccer have both been postponed. Soccer has been moved to May 10 while tennis hasn't received a makeup date yet.

Collins-Maxwell and Colo-NESCO were to compete in a track meet at Nevada, but that has been cancelled.