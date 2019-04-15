The North Polk boys’ tennis team pulled a stunner on April 13, defeating seven other quality teams at the Knoxville Invitational Tennis Tournament in Knoxville.

The Comets led all scoring with 25 points, the Pella Dutch finished second with 20 points, followed by Chariton, Knoxville, Centerville, Saydel, Oskaloosa and Albia. Head Coach Bill Taylor noted that it was a true team effort. “All six players contributed points — that’s not common and without everyone, the final outcome might have different.” the coach said.

The Comets were led by Evan Moon, who won the Singles Championship. He defeated opponents representing Albia, Saydel and Knoxville, before sealing the championship with a very strong performance over Pella’s Jordan Roozeboom. Nick Bockenstad also contributed with a timely win over Centerville in the first round.

Both of North Polk’s doubles teams played very well, finished second and third in the bracket. Ethan Knight and Gabe Laizure were the runners-up with wins over Saydel, Centerville and Knoxville, before bowing in the championship to Pella’s team of Briggs and Thompson. Brennan Gering and Isaac Larson took the third place honors with wins over Oskaloosa, Chariton and Knoxville. The duo’s only loss was in the semifinals to the same Pella team, Briggs and Thompson. The North Polk Comets will compete again this Saturday in the Saydel Invitational.