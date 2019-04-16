In their first 18 hole excursion of the 2019 season, the Van Meter girls golf team captured a third-place team finish at the Winterset Invitational Monday, April 15.

With the help of golf phenom Kylie Carey, the Bulldogs took hold of third place out of seven total teams in attendance with a mark of 394. Out of the over 40 golfers in attendance for the meet, it was Van Meter’s own Kylie Carey who bested them all with a five-over-par 18 hole mark of 75. That score marked a high school career-best 18 hole score for the sophomore. Carey’s front nine started off in strong fashion with three straight pars, part of a six par performance through the front nine. Carey ended off her first set of nine holes with a two-over-par mark of 37. Carey carded five pars and one birdie through the final nine holes of play to total four-over-par 38 through the back nine and five-over-par 75 for the meet.

It was a performance to remember and one that really stuck out to Bulldog head coach Mike Linde.

“This was a good meet overall for Kylie and the rest of the team,” began Linde. “Kylie is playing very good golf and is positioning herself as one of the top players in the state across Class 2A and overall.”

Following the brilliant performance of Carey was London Willie who posted an 18 hole mark of 88 placing her third across the entire meet. Willie started things off with a first-round score of ten-over-par 45 where she carded a pair of pars. The sophomore then matched her season-best nine-hole mark on the back nine, carding a 43. Willie captured three pars within the back nine stretch.

Right behind Willie was freshman phenom Shae Bernhardt who carded a front nine score of 53 and followed that up with an exact replicate score through the back nine to end up with an 18 hole mark of 106. Senior Lindsey Golwitzer posted her season best nine-hole score of the back nine with a mark of 59. That, along with a front nine score of 66 aided in an 18 hole round score of 125. Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs was Daelynn Coppinger who posted two nine-hole scores of 71 to end up with an 18 hole total of 142.

In the first 18 hole meet of the season, there were some things to work and a lot of positives to be taken away.

“This was a very good meet for the girls overall,” said Linde. “Everyone is improving each meet and that should make for a very fun end of the season.”

Next up for the Bulldogs will be their second straight meet at the Lakeview Country Club taking place on Thursday, April 18. It will be a conference triangular as the Bulldogs welcome in the ACGC Chargers and the Madrid Tigers to town. First tee off will begin the meet at 4 p.m.