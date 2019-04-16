It was another successful outing from the ADM boys golf team Monday night as they took first place in a non-conference triangular against Dallas Center-Grimes and Gilbert.

ADM’s top golfers in Joe Finnegan and Adam O’Connor spearheaded the successful efforts as the Tigers won with a team score of 173, followed by DC-G with a 178, and Gilbert with a 189. Both Finnegan and O’Connor not only led the way for ADM but led the way for the entire triangular as well. Both ended up carding a six-over-par score of 42 through nine holes of play. Finnegan ended up earning the meets medalist honor, winning on card back.

Finnegan’s round consisted of a two par, one birdie performance as the upperclassmen just overshot his current nine-hole season low of 41. O’Connor earned his season-best nine-hole mark of the year with the help of a four par, one birdie evening. For his efforts, O’Connor earned the meet runner up honor.

Carter Greenslade was next up for the Tigers, carding a nine-hole mark of 44 for the day. The junior carded three pars en route to his season-best nine-hole score of the season. Junior Jaxson Millsap was not too far behind, carding a nine-hole score of 45 which was just outdone by Seth Williamson with a ten-over-par mark of 46. Rounding out the meet for the Tigers was Lucas Curry who carded a nine-hole round of 65.

After the meet, head coach Kelly Roder had a lot of positives to say about how his team competed against tough competition and stingy weather conditions.

“I was happy with the way that the boys competed today. Had a strong wind out of the south making a couple of the holes play a little tougher,” began Roder. “We were able to improve on our score from last Monday, which is always good to see. We need to keep making improvements from day to day and meet to meet. We will put in a couple of days of practice before heading up to face Carroll Thursday afternoon”.

The Tigers will now hit the road for their next outing, traveling to the Carroll Municipal Golf Course on Thursday, April 18. The meet will begin with tee-off around 4 p.m.