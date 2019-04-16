It was perhaps the best outing of the season so far for ADM girls golf as the Tigers bested conference foe Ballard on the road 214-244.

The outcome marked the first outright victory of the season for the Tigers who had four golfers earn scores under 60. It was a nine-hole meet and it was Liv Rickert to lead the way for ADM. Rickert earned runner up status for the meet by capturing a nine-hole round of 49, just four strokes off of the meet medalist, Lauren Smith of Ballard. Rickert’s nine-hole round marked her best of the season by nearly 20 full strokes.

Monica Thomas was next up for the Tigers, carding a nine-hole round of 54. It was a two bogey performance for Thomas who also captured her season-best nine-hole score of the season. Anna West was next up for the Tigers with a nine-hole round of 55, a nine-hole best for the sophomore by nearly five full strokes. Finally, the final counting score for the Tiger girls belonged to freshman Emma Melencamp who walked away with a nine-hole mar of 56. That score marked her season-low nine-hole score so far.

Following their first team win of the season, the Lady Tigers will travel back home for their next outing which will be a conference triangular against Bondurant-Farrar and Carroll on Monday, April 22. First, tee-off is set for 4 p.m.