Nineteen top-five finishes gave way to a second place team finish for the ADM girls track and field team Monday evening as they traveled to Jefferson to take on the Ram Relays.

Out of eight teams in attendance, the Tigers came away with 105 team points, second only to South Tama County with 106 team points. Everything started off as strong as possible as senior Anna Kenny clocked in a first-place time of 13.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash. That time not only bested 21 other individuals in the event but set a season-best for ADM as a team. Kenny was one of four first-place finishes for the Tigers and the only ADM individual to place first. The other three first-place finishes came in the form of the 4x200 meter relay which Kenny was apart of, the 4x400 meter relay, and the 4x800 meter relay.

Those three relay events highlighted a very strong relay performance from ADM. The 4x200 meter relay event included Kenny, Josi Lonneman, Olivia Tollari, and Sadie Juergens. That group clocked in a winning time of 1:48.46, marking ADM’s season-best time in that event. Anna Kenny was also apart of a second first-place relay team in the 4x400 meter relay along with Julia Case, Olivia Tollari, and Sadie Juergens. That foursome clocked in a time of 4:10.39 to best the entire seven-team field. ADM’s first-place winning 4x800 relay team of Julia Case, Abby Gonzalez, Brynn Busta, and Hannah Welch punched in a time of 10:58.84.

Sophomore standout Zoe Marckmann came just shy of first place finishes in both the 1500 and 3000 meter runs. Marckmann clocked in a second-place time in the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:55.27 which gave her a personal and season-best time. Marckman’s time in the 3,000 was strong enough for second-place as well with a finishing time of 13:32.58.

Lizzy Lohmann put up a top-five performance in the 200-meter dash, clocking in a fourth-place time of 28.81 seconds, under a second off of her season-best mark. Sophomore Astraea Munyan showed why she belongs at the varsity scene by placing fourth in the 400-meter dash thanks to a time of 1:12.81. The 100-meter hurdle event proved to be the single most fruitful event for ADM on the day. Three top-five finishes came out of the 100-meter hurdles for ADM, starting with returning state and Drake Relays qualifier, Kristen Baier. Baier clocked in a time of 17.28 seconds with Holland Zwank not too far behind with a fourth-place finishing time of 17.92 seconds. Fellow senior Abigail Calligan captured a fifth-place time in the same event, clocking in at 18.14 seconds. Sophomore Abby Gonzalez placed third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:13.18.

In all, five relay events for ADM took home top-five finishes. Aside from the three first-place relay finishes, another relay highlight for the Tigers came in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay. The foursome of Kristen Baier, Morgan Meyer, Holland Zwank, and Abigail Calligan clocked in a second-place time of 1:12.12.

ADM captures a few top-five finishes in the field events as well, including the long jump where Josi Lonneman jumped 14’-10.50”, good enough for fifth place out of 13 jumpers. Emily Hatchitt tossed a fifth-place finish of 30’-04.25” while fellow senior Cailey Person placed third out of 15 contestants in the discuss throw thanks to a toss of 100’-05”.

The Tiger girls don’t take any rest as they are back at it again today, taking part in the DC-G Fillie Invite in Grimes. Field events will kick things off at 4:15 p.m. followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.