The biggest early test of the season for the Waukee girls golf team officially came and went, and with it, the Warriors captured a third-place team finish at the Lamson Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Monday afternoon.

Among the 16 teams in attendance, the Warriors captured a third-place finish with a score of 361, behind only Bettendorf/Rivermont with a 344 and West Des Moines Valley who took the invitational crown with a 326. Waukee placed two golfers inside the top twenty in Jessey Wyzgowski who placed 14th and Meghan Doherty who placed 11th.

Doherty’s performance included a front nine score of seven-over-par 43 and a back nine score of six-over-par 42. In total, Doherty carded four pars and three birdies throughout her 18 holes. Wyzgowski had a more than solid front nine with four pars en route to a front nine score of eight-over-par 44. The senior then one-upped herself on the back nine by carding a six-over-par 42 consisting of three pars.

Mary McLaughlin was not too far behind the top two, finishing her 18 holes with a score of 93. McLaughlin’s performance for the day included a front nine score of 47, followed by a back nine score of 46. McLaughlin ended with three pars and one birdie obtained on the par five hole number eleven. Fellow senior Elle Kramer carded a solid front nine-score of 46 but then had a little trouble on the back nine with one triple bogey and three double bogies to end the back nine with a 51. In total, Kramer’s 18 hole score for the meet was 97.

Megan Seller followed on the scorecard with an 18 hole total of 102. The first round score was 50 while the back nine score equaled 52. Rounding out the Warrior scores was Emalee Andrews who totaled an 18 hole round of 104.

Next up for the Warriors will be a short road trip to The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk. There, the Warriors will be battling Fort Dodge who they also saw at the Lamson Invite. The meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.