It was a top 15 Class 2A match-up Thursday, April 11 as they ADM Tiger girls hosted long time rival and Class 2A 12th ranked Dallas Center-Grimes.

In what was a back and forth defensive battle, the Tigers ended up prevailing late by a 2-1 final that took two overtime sessions to achieve. Goals and shots for that matter were tough to come by throughout the entirety of the contest as ADM had just nine total shots on goal all game long while Dallas Center-Grimes procured just three total shots all night.

The two goals scored on the night were divided up by two players in sophomore Ashlyn Watt and junior Delaney Barton. Watt initiated the scoring for the Tigers and the game itself, scoring right off the dribble to begin the contest, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Watt’s goal marked her tenth total of the season, now ranking her third in the Raccoon River Conference in terms of most goals scored. Watt’s night overall consisted of one goal scored on three shots, with two points coming because of the performance. That now gives the sophomore a team leading 23 total points earned on the season.

Ball possession was strong on both sides as, aside from the early goings, both teams had trouble finding their ways inside their opponents 20 yard box. This was something that both teams expected might happen as Tiger head coach Kelsey Dolder spoke about earlier in the season.

“DC-G is always well coached and they stick to their assignments really well defensively,” began Dolder. “That makes it really hard to score on them and like-wise, we have a similar style and teams have a hard time scoring on us. This will be our biggest test of the season so far and it will more than likely come down to a single goal. It’s usually a defensive contest and that will most likely be what happens this time.”

Indeed, both teams have been two of the more defensive minded teams across all of Class 2A. Between the two squads, they’ve allowed just seven goals scored all season long. Two of which came against ADM while five goals have been scored against Dallas Center-Grimes.

The DC-G Fillie offense came through in the second half to equalize the contest at 1-1, courtesy of Corryn Wiggins who had to stroke the ball from outside the 20 yard box to earn her second goal of the 2019 season.

Defense reigned supreme from there on out as no team could find the back of the net for the remainder of the second half. The game took to overtime but even then, both teams couldn’t manage another goal. That set both teams to yet another overtime frame where ADM finally prevailed. Right as the clock struck the 100th minute of game action, Abby Gonzalez found herself shoved down while in the box, giving the hometown Tigers the opportunity of a penalty kick. Despite the immense pressure, junior Delaney Barton took the ball and struck a game winning penalty kick shot to give ADM the win, and a 3-0 record. Barton earned a total of one goal scored on three shots and two points overall for the contest. In total, Barton now has four goals scored and 16 total points accumulated on the season.

Following the DC-G match-up, the Tigers picked up their fourth win on Saturday, April 13 with a 3-0 win over Glenwood. The Tigers unfortunately suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, April 16 as Gilbert struck a late corner kick in another double overtime contest, this time in the 95th minute of action. Heading into the new week, the Tigers yield a 4-1 record on the season. Their next bout of competitive action comes on Friday, April 19 as ADM welcomes in Norwalk to Tiger Stadium. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.