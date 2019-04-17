It was another strong outing for the Van Meter boys golf team as they placed second in their non-conference triangular against Winterset and Knoxville at Lakeview Country Club on Tuesday, April 16.

In total, three Bulldog golfers earned their way into one of the top six spots individually as the Bulldogs totaled 171 strokes for the meet. Freshman Dylan Sherlock and sophomore Alex Jones led the way each with nine-hole rounds of seven-over-par 42. Four pars made up the nine hole score for Sherlock who broke out for his best nine-hole score of the season so far. Jones may not have had a four par day, but did make up for it with a pair of pars and a well earned birdie on the par four hole seven. A strong tee off and crisp putting game led Jones to match his season best nine hole score as well.

Van Meter’s normal top gun in Parker Fryar was not too far off the underclassmen pair, capturing his third straight sub-47 score for nine holes with an eight-over-par score of 43. Parker played relatively consistent bogey golf through the first four holes while adding in a par on hole seven and hole nine. The nine hole mark for Fryar fell four shots off of his current season best nine-hole score of 39. Senior Ryan Schmitt was the only Bulldog and one of just two golfers overall to birdie the par three hole number five. Along with a par on hole seven, Schmitt ended up with a nine-over-par score of 44 marking his best score of the season so far.

The rest of the Bulldog scorecard rounded out with Taylor Birks who carded a nine-hole round of 47 while Zach Pleggenkuhle brought up the rear with a nine-hole score of 51.

Up next for the Bulldogs will be another nine hole endeavour will come at home against a conference triangular of ACGC and Madrid beginning at 4 p.m.