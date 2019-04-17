Four top ten finishes did just the trick Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team captured the meet crown with a team total of 201.

The victory marked their third since the beginning of the season as the Fillies bested the likes of conference foes Pella and Norwalk. Once again, tried and true Lydia Steier led the way for the Fillies, earning the meets runner up status with a ten-over-par mark of 46. That score not only happened to best 18 other varsity golfers but also marked her season-low nine-hole mark of the season. Steier began the afternoon strong with a par to start hole one while ending up with several to end the meet. Steier notched strong bogey performances on holes three, six, and nine en route to her better nine-hole mark of the season.

Following Steier was sophomore standout Emerson Kleis who placed fourth overall for the meet after carding a round of 49. Despite a few double bogey marks for the meet, Kleis made up for them with a pair of pars obtained on holes six and nine where well place approach shots landed her in great positions to go even for those two holes.

Senior Aubree Klug captured a sixth-place finish overall as she carded a nine-hole round of 52. With an exceptional tee-off, Klug put up a par on the par three number three hole and from there had a rather solid outing. Morgan Stork was the next Fillie up on the scorecard as she finished her nine-hole round with a score of 54 to round out the counting scores for the Fillies.

Following Stork on the scorecard for Dallas Center-Grimes was Kaylin Petrak with a nine-hole mark of 55 and Annagrace Dalbey with a round of 57.

Next up on the docket for Fillie golf will be another road trip, this time to Newton on the grounds of the Westwoods Country Club. The meet will tee off beginning at 4:15 p.m.