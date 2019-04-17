After a tough non-conference loss to Class 2A’s third ranked ADM Tigers last Thursday, the 12th ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies more than made up for the defeat on Monday, April 15 as they took on conference foe Grinnell at home.

In front of the hometown crowd at DC-G Stadium, the Fillies blanked the Tigers by an 8-0 final which marked the teams’ highest scoring output of the season so far. The eight goals scored were spread out across seven different Fillie players. Senior Sami Sterbenz had the biggest night among the Fillie roster with two goals scored and a team high four points earned on four total shots for the night. Her first goal came at the 15 minute mark to give DC-G the early 1-0 advantage. That goal came of the first of three assists for freshman Avery Korsching who captured the season high in assists for a single game. Korsching in fact provided the assist in the first three goals scored by the Fillies as Maddie Duey knocked in her second goal of the season at the 20 minute mark while Zoey Chumbley knocked in the third goal scored with ten minutes left in the first half.

There was only one unassisted goal on the night from the Fillies which went to junior Sydney Smith who knocked in her third goal of the 2019 campaign in the 35th minute. There was a scoring lull for 15 minutes worth of game action before Sami Sterbenz connected on her second of two goals scored for the night, assisted by Zoey Chumbly who ended the night with that one assist, one goal, and three points. Another 15 minutes went by and Ashlee England captured her first goal of the season for a 6-0 lead midway through the second half. Mackenzie Fortune also had a strong night with one assist and one goal scored. Her lone goal for the night came in the 79th minute of action off of a Sydney Smith assist while her assist came in the 82nd minute of action as she slipped a nice cross to Kaylin Berghoefer who delivered her first goal of the season.

The 12th ranked Fillies are now 4-2 on the season and will have a full week off before they jump back into competitive action with another home contest against Raccoon River Conference foe Winterset on Monday, April 22. It will be a JV/Varsity double header with the varsity match-up set for 7 p.m.